Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – A woman celebrated Argentina’s World Cup win by going naked at Buenos Aires’ iconic Obelisk monument – 12 years after Diego Maradona promised to take his clothes off at the same spot if his nation triumphed in South Africa.

The woman paraded completely naked in front of families with young children without even bothering to hide her private parts.

She went on to perform a sexy dance while thousands of jubilant fans partied around her and waved their flags.

Diego Maradona promised to take his clothes off at the Obelisk and run round the monument if Argentina won the 2010 World Cup when he was the national team boss.

They ended up crashing out in the quarter finals after being thrashed 4-0 by Germany.

This latest show of nakedness came after two Argentinians made headlines around the world for going topless in the stands at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium and risking falling foul of strict local rules as they celebrated their country’s thrilling penalty shootout win over France on Sunday.

They were later identified as two models called Milu and Noe who had artists paint their breasts for the occasion.

See photos