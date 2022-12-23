Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 23, 2022 – Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop, Jackson Ole Sapit, has revealed what he found in the home of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati when he was invited to pray for the family before heading to the Bomas of Kenya to announce William Ruto as the winner of the August 9th Presidential election.

In an exclusive interview conducted by CitizenTV‘s senior reporter Sam Gituku, Ole Sapit said when he arrived at Chebukati’s house he found the entire family in distress, with Chebukati’s wife and daughter almost crying.

On observing this, he called them together and prayed for them and the tension was eased. It was after that they proceeded to the Bomas of Kenya.

“The chairman looked very tense. He was walking across his sitting room. The wife and the daughter were in distress, we prayed and then he said we could go to Bomas together. He was in need of that prayer,” Ole Sapit revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.