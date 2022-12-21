Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Controversial city preacher Jeremiah Kioko of Jesus Is Coming Deliverance and Healing Ministry Church has left Netizens talking after he performed a stage-managed miracle to fool his brainwashed congregants.

In the video, the controversial preacher who runs a church in downtown Nairobi is seen throwing ‘anointed kicks’ at his congregants, claiming that he was casting out demons from them.

They fall like sacks of potatoes as soon as the preacher throws the kicks.

The video has sparked a lot of hilarious reactions after he shared it on his TikTok account.

Tiktokers trolled him badly and called him out for brainwashing his followers.

Some even branded him ‘Kung Fu Master’.

Watch the video.

