Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that any unilateral call for a ceasefire by Russia would be “completely meaningless in the current context.”

Sunak told the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) leaders’ summit in Riga, Latvia on Monday December 19, that such a call from Russia would be “false.”

The JEF comprises Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom

“It would be used by Russia to regroup, to reinforce their troops, and until they have withdrawn from conquered territory there can and should be no real negotiation,” Sunak continued.

“Our collective resolve is clear, and we have and will continue to support Ukraine. And that is first and foremost because their security is our security,” the prime minister added.