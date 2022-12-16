Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – President William Ruto’s Government has set tongues wagging yet again.

This is after it announced plans to release some prisoners before their sentences end.

Speaking at Mwea prisons, Principal Secretary Ministry for the State Department of Correctional Services, Mary Muthoni, announced a planned decongestion program between the Judiciary and Prisons Services that would see minor offenders set free.

She noted that the move would see the offenders released by January 2023.

She also proposed to the courts to give alternative punishments to minor offenders.

“The president of the supreme court is very positive about this issue and we want to decongest the prisons.”

“Petty offenders don’t need to be contained in such places,” she stated.

Some of the petty offenders set to be released include people caught loitering on the streets and drunkards.

“Even after being taken to the court, such people do not need to be imprisoned,” she noted.

Muthoni stated that prisons all over the country are currently holding inmates beyond capacity.

Her words came after Thika Town MP, Alice Ng’ang’a, pushed for the relocation of the Thika GK Prison from the central business district to create space for other infrastructural developments.

This comes as Ruto’s Government is facing serious criticism after withdrawing charges against the high and mighty, leading to the collapse of their cases.

