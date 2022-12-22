Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – The arrest warrant issued for former NFL player, Antonio Brown was on Wednesday, December 21, withdrawn.

The Police had issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest in November after a woman accused him of throwing a shoe at her during a violent incident on November 28 at a home in South Tampa.

In a statement issued by the state attorney’s office on Wednesday, it was revealed that the alleged victim recanted her story to them during a follow-up interview on December 16.

Following the woman’s new statement, prosecutors said they “determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place.”

The statement added;

“As a result, a letter of release was issued, which formalizes the SAO’s decision not to prosecute and withdraws the previously issued arrest warrant.”