Thursday, December 22, 2022 – The arrest warrant issued for former NFL player, Antonio Brown was on Wednesday, December 21, withdrawn.
The Police had issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest in November after a woman accused him of throwing a shoe at her during a violent incident on November 28 at a home in South Tampa.
In a statement issued by the state attorney’s office on Wednesday, it was revealed that the alleged victim recanted her story to them during a follow-up interview on December 16.
Following the woman’s new statement, prosecutors said they “determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place.”
The statement added;
“As a result, a letter of release was issued, which formalizes the SAO’s decision not to prosecute and withdraws the previously issued arrest warrant.”
