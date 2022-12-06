Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City more than doubled in November compared to the same month last year, according to the latest numbers released by the NYPD.

There were 45 hate crimes inspired by anti-Semitism in Nov. 2022, compared to 20 in November 2021 — representing a 125% spike.

The dramatic increase coincided with scandals involving Kanye West and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric on Twitter and in interviews.

Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference on Monday: “We have normalized hate and I continue to say the biggest spreader of this hate is social media.

“What social media is doing to normalize hate, to give a platform for hate, to spread hate, it’s just really alarming.”

Anti-Semitic hate crimes have been on the rise in New York, with the most dramatic spike occurring in February, when 56 offenses targeting Jewish residents were reported, up from the 11 recorded that month in 2021.

The city has seen 278 anti-Semitic attacks so far in 2022, compared to 182 at the same time last year, a 52.7% jump, according to NYPD statistics.