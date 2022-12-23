Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Ansu Fati has explained why he chose Barcelona in 2012 rather than their Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

Fati who became one of the hottest prospects in world football despite frustrating injury struggles, said Real Madrid didn’t have any residence to accommodate its young players at the time.

Speaking to France football, he said;

“Before I signed for Barça, I had a trial at Real Madrid. At that time, the club didn’t have a residence to accommodate its young players. So, with my father, we decided that Barca was the best option, with La Masia.”

Fati made his senior debut for Barcelona in August 2019 at just 16 years of age and is now up to 78 appearances for the club, with 22 goals recorded across those outings.