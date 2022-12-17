Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 17 December 2022 – Former Chelsea and AC Milan striker, Andriy Shevchenko has narrated how he was almost hit by a Russian drone strike during a visit to his home country, Ukraine, last month.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Shevchenko who was invited to Doha for the World Cup final between Argentina and France alongside other football legends, said he was 2km away from the strike.

The former Ballon d’Or winner said;

“Yeah, I was very close to one.

“About 2km from the strike. One of the electric central generators (was hit) like we all know the Russians are trying to hit the critical infrastructure. The feeling (from the explosion) was very strong.

“When I move to the war zone I know this could happen.

“It is an incredible feeling when you go there. The people are suffering but they are very united. We know what we have to do, we know how to survive, we know we have to be united together.”