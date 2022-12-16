Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has reacted to a stampede which occurred at a concert organised for superstar, Asake in the city, which left 4 people critically injured.

In a tweet shared on his official Twitter handle, Khan said an urgent investigation is underway.

The London mayor who disclosed that he is heartbroken over the incident, urged anyone with information on the sad incident to contact the police.

Khan tweeted;

“My thoughts are with all those affected by the awful incident at Brixton Academy. Eight people were taken to the hospital, with four in critical condition.

“An urgent investigation is underway and I remain in close contact with the Met Commissioner since last night. I’m heartbroken that this could happen to young Londoners enjoying a night out in our city and urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101.

“I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones and the local community need and deserve.”