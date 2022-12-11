Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 11, 2022 – A drunk motorist died on the spot Sunday morning along Jogoo Road after he lost control of his vehicle and rammed into two electric poles.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased motorist was speeding and driving recklessly along the busy road that has claimed so many lives in the recent past when the accident happened.

His car was written off, following the impact.

See photos from the scene of the early morning accident.

