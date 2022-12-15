Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 15 December 2022 – An 84-year-old woman died after a wall that was under renovation collapsed on her house in Nairobi’s Mowlem area.

Anna Muthike was in her house on Wednesday evening when her neighbour was busy renovating his wall.

A section of the concrete wall collapsed on the woman’s iron sheet-made house and trapped her therein, killing her, locals and police said.

Those working on the wall rushed to her rescue in vain.

Police said the locals said they found the body under the debris.

The body was removed minutes later as police arrived at the scene and moved it to the mortuary as investigations go on.

Police said they intend to take action against the owner of the wall that collapsed and killed the woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.