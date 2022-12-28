Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Nostradamus, a 16th-century astrologer credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, and the COVID-19 pandemic, had some predictions for 2023.

Nostradamus’ predictions were detailed in his famed book “Les Prophéties” in 1555.

His prophecies for 2022 included the rise of AI, the conquering power of cryptocurrency and a surge in cannibalism as a response to inflation.

For 2023, Nostradamus predicted that Buckingham Palace will be ablaze. According to him, 2023 will see “Celestial fire on the royal edifice.”

This could be taken literally to mean a meteor is headed straight for Buckingham Palace or could be a metaphorical tip about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recently released bombshell and how it could tear down the reputation of the royal family.

Nostradamus also predicted that 2023 will find the world embroiled in, “Seven months great war, people dead through evil.”

Nostradamus also writes that in or around 2023, “The antichrist very soon annihilates the three. Twenty-seven years his war will last. The unbelievers are dead, captive, exiled. With blood, human bodies, water and red hail covering the earth.”

Nostradamus’ predictions are sometimes on the money but sometimes miss the mark.