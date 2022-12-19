Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 19 December 2022 – A Senior Bishop at Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Church died last week after her health deteriorated when she was on a 1 week fast.

The deceased Bishop, identified as Vivian Chumo, was rushed to a hospital in Njoro on Monday, December 12, 2022, in critical condition and after undergoing several medical tests, doctors advised her to break the fast.

However, she ignored the doctors’ advice and continued fasting.

She died two days later.

A memo was sent to Owuor’s church members informing them of her sudden demise but the real cause of her death was not revealed.

Owuor had ordered his congregants to go on a 1 week fast in preparation for a mega crusade that he is set to host as the year ends.

Owuor’s instructions are final and none of the congregants is supposed to question him.

May the Bishop’s soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.