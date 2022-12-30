Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 29, 2022 – American actor Kel Mitchell’s is the latest celebrity to be called out by his child for allegedly being an absentee parent.

Allure Wholly jumped on a recent TikTok trend that reportedly has users call out their parents or those who’ve hurt them.

Taking part in the trend, Allure posted a photo collage with a conversation she says happened between her and her dad.

The conversation included her asking her dad why she doesn’t see him more. She claims Kel told her that he’s not a normal dad with a 9-5. He added that he’s an actor.

Allure then left a lengthy caption detailing how her father wasn’t there for her for 10 years of her early life. She says from age 5 to age 15, she didn’t have any physical or emotional support from her father.

She says she only got financial support sometimes, which she says she could’ve done without.

Allure also says that her father allegedly wouldn’t give her medical insurance out of fear her mother would use it for herself.

Allure Wholly wrote in her caption: “I guess ten years without your children could do this to you. I am done being silenced. My father is the type of man to fake as if he’s in my life but he’s not. He was there ‘financially.’

“What I mean by that is he only paid for what in my eyes looked good on paper. He helped pay for my first car, my high school tuition, and my housing on campus until I cut him off for exactly this.

“I now live completely independently without any parental help I did this to prove to my father that his money was never what I needed, and growing up the way I had to it boggles me that’d even think that’s what I cared about.

“But then I have to remember he doesn’t even know me, how could he? He wasn’t there. A father should also be there emotionally. A father should be there for their daughters in need. A father should provide. A father should just simply care.

“I was at one point ‘homeless’ in college and my father not once made steps to open up his home to me as a forever home but instead got me a dorm on campus during that time. Even though that was much appreciated, I needed my father.

“My father refuses to get me medical insurance of any sort out of fear my mother would use it, I don’t live with my mother. And so how my mother would get access to that idk. He lives in this delusional world that my mother is ‘out to get him’ no she’s out to get what’s owed to her. You owe my mother so much.

“While you got to live your greatest life for the ten years without out us, building your career and selling the house your ex wife and your children were living in. The same house that was actually bought with the help of my grandparents.

“I had to experience unimaginable degrees of abuse due to this I never really got the chance to be just a child. He never asked me why I wanted to be lawyer but the reason I do is because I had to watch my mom research law to help her keep our house over our head.

“In the end she lost and we were without a home, still without a home. Yet Kel Mitchell, my father, gets to live in a five bedroom house in the valley. Yet in his eyes I’m ungrateful. I never cared about your money. I busted needed my dad.”

Watch her speak in the videos below.