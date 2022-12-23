Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 23, 2022 – Controversial Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has sparked reactions yet again after she was captured on camera getting mushy with Gatundu North Member of Parliament Elijah Kururia.

They goofed around like lovers despite Kururia being married.

Nyamu was even photographed trying to feed him snacks like a baby.

Kururia is a well-known womanizer and has been linked to extra-marital affairs with popular Kikuyu gospel female singers among them Nelly Wa Mum.

The trending photos of Karen Nyamu and the MP comes days after she dumped her baby daddy Samidoh after club drama in Dubai.

While announcing her breakup with Samidoh, Karen wrote, ‘’I’ve made a conscious decision to end for good my involvement with the father of my babies and now ex-Samidoh. Great and powerful women will attest that many times our weakest link is the men we get involved with.

“I am stopping the pattern.’’

