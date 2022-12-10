Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, 10 December 2022 – Self-proclaimed Mighty Prophet of God David Owuor is reportedly facing financial difficulties.

A Senior bishop at his church was forced to write a memo to the congregants, begging them for money to finance a mega crusade that he is set to host at Menengai Grounds in Nakuru.

In the memo, senior bishop John Litunda complains that church members have not been contributing money to support God’s work.

He complains that it is only 20 days remaining before the mega crusade and only less than 10% of the congregation has sent money to finance the crusade.

Owuor has been making millions through his church ministry but it seems his congregants have closed the money taps.

He no longer displays his lavish lifestyle like before.

Read the memo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.