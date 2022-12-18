Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 18 December 2022 – The medical fraternity in Machakos County is mourning a nurse who reportedly took his own life.

The deceased nurse, identified as Alfred Gachanja, is said to have been depressed.

He was working at Ndithini Level 4 hospital.

His sudden demise was announced on social media by his colleagues.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise this year, and authorities blame the trend on mental distress.

Kenya ranks position 114 among the 175 countries with the highest suicide rates.

In Kenya, it is estimated that one in every 10 people is living with a common mental disorder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.