Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Al-Nassr have reportedly booked Cristiano Ronaldo’s medical as they edge nearer to bringing the Portuguese star to Saudi Arabia.

Last month, Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United was terminated after he gave a bombshell interview to Piers Morgan where he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag as well as ex-players.

The 37-year-old has been looking for a new team since, and now looks set to move to the Middle East.

Al-Nassr are growing in confidence that Ronaldo will choose to join them, and have scheduled a medical, plus booked accommodation for the forward and his advisors, according to CBS Sports.

They are optimistic that the deal will go through by the start of the January transfer window, having agreed the broader terms of Ronaldo’s contract already.

Ronaldo is set to earn $75m-a-year (£62m) if he takes Al-Nassr’s offer, while image rights and other endorsements could see this figure rise considerably to around £173m-a-year.

According to Mail Online, Ronaldo will have a major role off the pitch if he accepts Al-Nassr’s offer. He will reportedly be given a role in appointing the team’s manager if he wishes.

Al-Nassr are currently managed by Rudi Garcia, who previously coached Lille, Roma, and Marseille during his time in Europe.