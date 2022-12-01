Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Controversial singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee has threatened bloggers who keep spreading falsehoods to tarnish her image.

She brandished a machete while sharing the stern message to the bloggers and bragged that she had accomplished a lot at her age.

“It has come to my attention that Kenyans have been looking for me. I am here and I’m here to stay. You wake up in the morning, and the first thing you come to is my page. You do not even have a life that’s why you are always gossiping about mine. Akothee this, Akothee that….Oh, role model, Akothee has many husbands, body count,” she ranted.

The singer added that she is no one’s role model.

“You cannot come here with your messed up life, start following my achievements, and then you just brand me ‘My role model.’ I do not know you, I do not know your home, I do not know where you are coming from,” she said.

She questioned why bloggers never post about her accomplishments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.