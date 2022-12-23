Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – A lady has narrated how she had an encounter with the Holy Spirit in a hotel room while having sex with her boyfriend.

The lady who is in her 30s, shared her story during an interview with media personality, Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii.

She revealed that the Lord opened her eyes while she was on the bed naked and moaning out of ecstasy.

The lady added that that was the genesis of her repentance. She speaks in a language that most Kenyans won’t understand but you will catch the drift

Watch the video below