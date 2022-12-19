Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – A lady simply identified as Comfort has shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with her mum after she shared a photo of herself on her Whatsapp status, which was edited with Dawn AI – Artificial intelligence – App

Her mum shared a broadcast message she received in her church Whatsapp group where it was stated that the devil was using AI which they claimed stands for ”Antichrist inception,” to ”gather youths, teenagers and children”.

According to Comfort’s mum, photos edited with the app, are sent to the database of the ”Anti-christ”.

She asked Comfort to delete the photos and ask God for mercy.

Read a screenshot of their conversation below