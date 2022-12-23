Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 23, 2022-Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has attacked President William Ruto for excluding members of the LGBTQ community from state appointments and jobs.

In a social media post on Friday, Ahmdnasir stated that former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet had five members of the LGBTQ community and also 12 others were working at State House.

Ahmednasir said since the day Ruto assumed power, he hasn’t appointed any LGBTQ community member in one of the state dockets or agencies.

“H.E @WilliamsRutomust be called out for excluding members of the LBGTQ from his government. Contrast this with Uhuru’s commendable policy. Uhuru’s cabinet had 5 LBGTQ members & over 12 senior staff in the State House/Office of the President. President Ruto has ZER0…YES ZERO! ,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

When he was elected as President in August, Ruto stated that his Christian background teaches him against homosexuality but if elected president, the Constitution, and the law will be the guiding principle.

“My position as a Christian is that the Bible teaches us against homosexuality and related matters, that is me as William Ruto.

“As a public leader and a servant, the constitution and the law in Kenya becomes the guiding principle. Whatever is within the constitution and the law I will respect.

“So long as everybody is operating within the law and within what’s permissible in the constitution they have nothing to fear because we are a nation governed by the rule of law,” he stated.

