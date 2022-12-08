Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Members of the Igbo Anglican Church in New Jersey called the police to ‘arrest’ a clergyman who was invited to their church to preach recently.

Their grouse was that the clergyman believes in same-sex marriage, something they don’t approve of.

A video shared online shows the police in the church to ‘pick up’ the clergyman who they labelled an “intruder”.

The opposing Church members are also seen accusing a white clergyman of coming to “hijack” their church.

Watch the video showing the chaos in the church when they staged a protest, as well the moment the policemen came into the church.