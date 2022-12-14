Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – An African man simply identified as Ebele who is based in Germany has shared a video online, crying for help.

According to him, the wife who he had travelled back home to get married to with his ”hard-earned money,” is frustrating him. In the video, the man said he never expected his life would take a different turn.

He stated that it is time for him to let the world know what is going on in his marriage because if he does anything, the Government will come and chase him out of his house and the wife will inherit all that he has achieved since relocating to Europe.

”I don’t know what I did to this woman. I don’t deserve this. I don’t. The woman I went to Nigeria to marry with my hard-earned money” Ebele said

Watch the video he recorded and shared below