Thursday, December 22, 2022 – President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe says he believes an African team will reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Motsepe made the statement on the outstanding performance of Morocco at the just concluded 2022 World Cup, where the team became the first African team to reach the Semi finals of the tournament since its inception in 1930.

Morocco stunned Belgium in the group stage, then eliminated Spain and Portugal, in the knockout stage before losing to France in the semi-finals.

In a press conference on Wednesday December 21, in Johannesburg, Motsepe stated that there are 10 Africa nations that can compete at the highest level and even win the World Cup.

“Morocco opened the door by reaching the semi-finals this month and I am confident an African nation will go further at the next World Cup,” said the South African billionaire.

“The main objective of CAF (Confederation of African Football) is for an African nation to win the World Cup and that goal is within reach.”

“We should be proud of what Cameroon and Tunisia achieved. These and other African countries must learn from Morocco,” said the CAF president.