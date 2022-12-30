Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 December 2022 – Aerosmith band member, Steven Tyler has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and carrying on an illicit affair with her which ended with him insisting she aborts their child.

TMZ reported that Tyler who is not named in the suit, is one of 50 defendants identified as a John Doe.

Julia Holcomb, who has gone on record over the alleged affair, quotes directly from the legendary Aerosmith frontman’s 2011 memoir in the suit.

Tyler’s memoir referred to his time spent with an underage girl as “involuntary infamy,” but maintained they had a “romantic, loving relationship.”

Rolling Stone reported that Holcomb claimed she first met Tyler just after her 16th birthday when Aerosmith played a 1973 concert in Portland, Oregon. Tyler, who was around 25 at the time, allegedly brought Holcomb back to his hotel room, where they chatted about her age and troubled home life.

Holcomb says Tyler then “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon.” She claims he continued to have sex with her after illegally flying her as a minor across state lines to Seattle for Aerosmith’s next show.

It was also alleged in the lawsuit that Tyler tried to coax Holcomb’s mom into turning over guardianship of her daughter to him so he could provide for her and travel with her without fear of criminal liability. But, Holcomb says, Tyler did not follow through with his plans “and instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs” to her.

By 1975, Holcomb claimed she was 17 and pregnant with Tyler’s son. The singer allegedly ordered her to get an abortion after an apartment fire, insisting the unborn baby was suffering from a lack of oxygen, an allegation that was dismissed by a medical professional.

She disclosed that she was torn about terminating the pregnancy but ultimately went through with it after Tyler threatened to cut off financial support. After that, she said she left Tyler and went back home to Portland to pick up the pieces of her life.

Interestingly, Aerosmith’s 1997 autobiography mentioned the apartment fire, abortion and underage relationship, but identified the girl as Diana, not Holcomb.

Holcomb who filed the suit under California’s legislation temporarily waiving limitation on child sex abuse, is accusing Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.