Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Striker Peter Olayinka has gifted his wife, actress, Yetunde Barnabas a Range Rover as her ‘push gift’.

The couple welcomed their son, Gemma, in July this year.

The actress shared the news of her push present on her Instagram page.

She shared photos of the car on her IG page and wrote

“Christmas Came early for me. My PUSH GIFTS is here from Hubby my Sweet Santa…. @olayinka_peter Thank you baby for always reminding me what butterflies feels likes, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY KING RangeRoverSportbaby.”