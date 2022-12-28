Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Actress Shan George is filled with joy as her children gifted her a Mercedes Benz for Christmas some days ago.

The veteran actress posted the car key on her Instagram page this morning alongside the vehicle particulars and wrote;

”My Pple, help me thank my children @spektrumdelnoi @presidentjaga for this Christmas Gift. I’ve been in Shock for days now. May God bless u boys all d days of ur lives, may ur children do much more for u. I love una scarer

I Don join Mercedes Geng o!

#shakaragrandma #bahumonoprincess #tooblessedtobestressed”