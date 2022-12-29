Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Actress Regina Chukwu has become a landlady as she recently acquired a house.

The mum of two shared the good news on her Instagram page this morning, December 29.

In her post, the actress reflected on the times she had to move out of her matrimonial home after her husband and father of her children died twenty years ago and how she was forced to move back to her parent’s house.

She mentioned that she decided to share the good news online so as to encourage other widows.

”GOD DID IT!!!

REGINA AND HER KIDS are right here to give all thanks back to the MOST HIGH

I am all sort of emotion this morning, having contemplated if I should post this here or not, it’s took me a whole lot of thinking before posting this (y’all know I don’t bring my ish to the gram) But I remember widows like me I could be encouraging with this win 20 yrs after I was left with this kids alone, I am able to give them their own house

Yes I did it!

My kids finally have a house they can call their OWN

I remember how we had to move back to my fathers house 3 yrs after I lost their father (cos I couldn’t pay the rent no more) it’s been 20yrs now

I remember how we had to manage with my 5 biological siblings and 3 other adopted kids ( of my parents)

I remember how I had to sleep out side with my mosquito net just cos the house was too hot for me

I remember how my kids grew tru it all

I remember everything right now as all dem’ memories are rushing back as I typed this right now

Even the situation we live in righ now (as we are yet to move into the new house ) so many people won’t believe it I just wanna thank the kind of children God has blessed me with I want to thank my kind of parents and siblings ( let me talk abt them in the next post)

I want to thank my adopted kids (ifoma, Emma,chinoye and chidera) hmmm this one’s ehen, I have a lot to say but for now

Thank you God 12 month journey and I am here to say I AM GRATEFUL”

Congrats to her!