Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Actress Olivia Wilde had quite a raunchy post-breakup moment at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6.

Wilde hit the red carpet of the event in a sheer lace Dior dress, freeing the nipple and wearing nothing but a pair of black panties underneath.

The 38-year-old actress also accepted the award for Best Drama Movie for “Don’t Worry Darling,” which also stars her ex Harry Styles along with Florence Pugh.

Wilde and Styles broke up last month after nearly two years of dating. Sources told local news platforms that there’s “no bad blood” between them and that their split was mutual.

The former couple recently had to navigate a tumultuous press tour for “Don’t Worry Darling,” involving the actress-turned-director’s alleged feud with Pugh as well as her nasty split and custody battle with Sudeikis.

