Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Actress Iyabo Ojo and PR Guru, Paul Okoye, have made their relationship public, as she celebrates her 45th birthday today, December 21.
The mum of two posted a lovely video of her and Paulo on her Instagram page as she hailed him, while celebrating her birthday.
She wrote;
”My Obim
Happy 45th Birthday Iysexy
New age, New life, New wins
Cheers to Forever #iypaulo #celebratinglove”
Watch the video below
