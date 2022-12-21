Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Actress Iyabo Ojo and PR Guru, Paul Okoye, have made their relationship public, as she celebrates her 45th birthday today, December 21.

The mum of two posted a lovely video of her and Paulo on her Instagram page as she hailed him, while celebrating her birthday.

She wrote;

”My Obim

Happy 45th Birthday Iysexy

New age, New life, New wins

Cheers to Forever #iypaulo #celebratinglove”

Watch the video below