Monday, December 12, 2022 – American actress and comedian, Chloe Fineman says she understands why Pete Davidson is so appealing to women after dating some of the world’s most stunning ladies.

Speaking with Page Six, the California-born actress, 34, said that Davidson, 29, made a positive impression on her during their time working together on Saturday Night Live.

‘I find him deeply charming,’ Fineman told the outlet of the comic, who is currently seeing model Emily Ratajkowski, 31. ‘I’ve worked and chatted with him … and I remember my first year [on SNL], going to all my girlfriends and being like, “I get it.”‘

Fineman said that she has heard ‘nice things’ from her ‘friends who have dated’ the King of Staten Island star.

Davidson has had a number of high-profile romances with the lines of Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, and Ratajkowski.

In August, Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup was announced, with people close to them citing long distance and busy schedules. He is now dating, Ratajkowski whose marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard ended this year.