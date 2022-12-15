Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – British actor, Henry Cavill has been fired from his role as Superman two months after announcing his big return

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the news to his 22.9 million followers that he will not be back as the Man of Steel on the big screen.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill, 39, wrote. “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

‘The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build,’ he added.

‘I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and happiest of fortunes,’ he added.

The actor went on to address, ‘those who have been by my side through the years,’ adding, ‘we can mourn for a bit,’ before addressing the future of the franchise.

‘But then we must remember…. Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!’ Cavill said.

‘Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards!’ Cavill concluded.

Shortly after Cavill’s statement on Instagram, DC Films head James Gunn took to Twitter to elaborate on the future of the beloved Superman character.

‘Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,’ Gunn began.

‘Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,’ Gunn clarified.

He added, ‘But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.’

Cavill starred in several DCU films as the superhero over the past few years but has been absent in the role since 2017’s Justice League. Last month he made a surprise cameo as Clark Kent in Black Adam and confirmed that he would officially be back.

“The character means so much to me,” he told “Happy Sad Confused” podcast host Josh Horowitz during an October interview. “It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope. It’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”