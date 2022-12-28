Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Daren Kagasoff’s ex-girlfriend, Breanna Trupiano, has dropped a temporary restraining order against the actor months after she claimed that he threatened to upload ‘nude photos of her online,’

The 35-year-old actor, who recently starred in the war biopic, Devotion, told TMZ through his attorney that he had been, ‘accused of things that are totally untrue.’

In court documents obtained by the publication, his ex had filed the restraining order in August due to the star threatening to upload ‘nude photos of her online,’ and claimed that Kagasoff had already sent some to her own parents.

Daren expressed through his attorney that the claims made against him were ‘false,’ adding, ‘No one should ever have to go through this.’

He further opened up about the case, stating, ‘We inhabit a world in which everything can be traced back to the sender. And thanks to a dedicated legal team for being so vigorous in uncovering the truth.’

According to TMZ, Breanna had filed for the dismissal of the temporary restraining order earlier last week in Los Angeles, however, the reasoning behind the decision has yet to be revealed.

Daren and Breanna reportedly broke up last year in July, after his ex claimed that he had thrown, ‘a lit cigarette’ into her hair and, ‘told me he was going to kill me.’

Breanna further explained in legal documents obtained by the entertainment tabloid that problems continued to occur following their split last year.

She had alleged that Daren had ‘stalked’ not only her ‘apartment,’ but also her place of ‘work’ for a total of seven months after their relationship had ended.

The Devotion actor’s ex further claimed that although the stalking stopped for some time, he began to ‘harass’ her again when she uploaded a snap of herself posing with a new boyfriend.

At the time, Breanna had stated that she didn’t feel comfortable using social media, adding, ‘I’m scared of what he may do next.’

Despite the claims she had made when she filed for the temporary restraining order in August, Breanna filed for a dismissal last week.

The Village actor also told TMZ that now that the order has been dropped, he will attempt to ‘go after’ the person who had made the ‘false claims.’

Daren is known for his role as Ricky Underwood in the popular ABC Family series, The Secret Life Of The American Teenager, which also starred Shailene Woodley.

He portrayed the role for a total of five seasons, until the show came to an end in 2013.