Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 22 December 2022 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has a baby mama called Paula Machio, who was once Miss Tourism Busia County.

Ababu fell in love with the beauty queen when he was Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She even fell pregnant for him and they are raising their kid together.

Paula’s fortunes have changed since Ababu landed the powerful CS docket.

She has been globetrotting to attend high profile Government conferences.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.