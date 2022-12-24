Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, 24 December 2022 – A Zambian woman accused of stabbing her husband to death has been arrested.

Elizabeth Mandiza, 22, is reported to have stabbed her 29-year-old husband Henry Msoni following a dispute.

According to sources, Mandiza locked the bedroom while the husband was asleep and stabbed him with a knife.

The lovebirds had tied the knot in a traditional wedding two months before the tragedy and he was asked to pay KSh 68,000 for dowry.

According to Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Limpo Liywali, the deceased sustained a deep cut on the left side of the chest and burial arrangements are underway.

Henry Msoni was a biomedical technician at a private facility.

Below are photos of the deceased man and his killer wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.