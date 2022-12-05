Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 5, 2022 – A middle-aged man caught stealing in Huruma Estate, Nairobi, escaped death by a whisker after a mob cornered him.

After he got a chance to flee from the rowdy mob that was baying for his blood, he surrendered himself to a nearby hospital where he begged for treatment.

He said it was not his wish to be a thief.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.