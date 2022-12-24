Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, 24 December 2022 – A family is in distress after their kin disappeared under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday evening.

The missing taxi driver identified as John Mwangi was approached by 3 men on Wednesday evening at City Hall where he plies his trade.

They wanted him to take them to Ruai.

His phone was switched off along the way and his family has not heard from him since then.

Efforts to trace his car have been futile.

His nephew took to social media and urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.