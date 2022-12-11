Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir recently became a subject of ridicule after he turned up for a workshop organized by a state agency in a lavish city hotel and failed to pay for a huge bill that she incurred.

The slay queen, known to be a braggart on social media, feasted on a cocktail of expensive foodstuff despite not being on the list of attendants.

The lawyer nearly caused a commotion after he was handed the huge bill as the facility told him that the agency only paid for the invited attendants.

Kipkorir, who never misses an opportunity to show that he is minting money from his trade, could not pay.

He ran from one official to another, seeking to have the bill settled despite bragging about how he is wealthy on social media.

A senior official at the stage agency paid the bill with the promise that the lawyer will refund the money later.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.