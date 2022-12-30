Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 December 2022 – Flamboyant city lawyer Steve Ogolla officiated her union with Akothee’s sister Cebbie in a colourful traditional wedding attended by friends and family.

As part of the Luo tradition, Ogolla took 30 cows to Cebbie’s parents during the dowry payment.

However, a section of Netizens claim that the cows Ogolla presented to Cebbie’s parents are malnourished.

They felt that he should have done better because he has deep pockets.

See photo and comments.

