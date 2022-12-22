Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega is a proud father following the just released KCPE examination results.

Taking it to his social media platforms, the former Kieni MP revealed that his daughter, Aryan Nyawira Mathenge, scored 412 marks in the just-released KCPE examination results.

He posted a photo with his daughter and he captioned it with the results.

“Proud moments of a dad. My daughter has scored 412 marks in KCPE. I am over the moon!” Kega stated.

Nyawira scored 88 marks in English, 81 marks in Kiswahili, 85 marks in Mathematics, 81 marks in Science and 77 marks in Social Studies and Religious education.

While releasing the results on Wednesday, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu said that the overall performance in the KCPE exams improved compared to that of the 2021 KCPE exams.

A total of 1,233,852 candidates sat for the 2022 KCPE examination, with 9,443 of the candidates scoring above 400 marks in the test.

The top student in the 2022 KCPE exams scored 431 marks, compared to 428 marks in 2021. There were two students who scored 431 marks.

Otieno Lewis Omondi Glen and Fwaro Makokha Robinson both scored 431 marks.

Omondi was a student at St. Peter’s Mumias Boys Primary School in Kakamega, while Makokha was a student at Christ the King Primary School in Bungoma.

