Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 19 December 2022 – A popular Ugandan bishop and member of parliament has lost his life while in the company of his wife after the car they were travelling in was involved in a fatal accident.

Bishop Patrick Okabe, who represents the Serere constituency, died on the spot while his wife died while undergoing treatment.

They were driving in his V8 Land Cruiser which police say collided with an Isuzu Fuso truck.

The accident happened hours before he flew to the US with his family to celebrate Christmas.

His mother also died after hearing the sad news.

The accident occurred on Monday morning.

His congregants said he was in high spirits when he was preaching on Sunday, not knowing that it was his last sermon.

Below are photos from the scene of the accident.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.