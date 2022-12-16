Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday December 16, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki has said the Government will in March next year commission a hospital for police officers.

Speaking on Friday during a memorial service of police officers who died in the line of duty over the last one year, Kindiki said the hospital will cater for all police officers who will be injured while in the line of duty.

“Officers injured on duty will be taken to three hospitals built for NPS and Prison in the country.”

“One of them is the Border Police Hospital in Kanyonyo, which will be opened in three months,” Kindiki said.

The CS noted that the facility will also offer counselling services to the police.

NPS has on a yearly basis since 2000 advertised tenders for the construction of the facility probably in Nairobi even as their personnel continued to get injured and others die due to lack of proper medical attention.

Each junior officer contributed Sh50 and in 2020, the Administration Police Service started building its own 160-bed hospital to cater for its personnel.

The service used a welfare fund collected for almost a year to kick-start the project that will be completed this year.

The hospital is under construction at the Border Patrol Unit campus in Kanyonyo, Kitui County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST