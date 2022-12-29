Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, December 29, 2022 – A list of rogue passengers who have been paying bus fare and reversing the money later has been hanged in a Nairobi matatu.
The list was displayed for all the passengers to see and the money reversed indicated.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
