Friday, December 9, 2022 – A family is searching for their kin, identified as Geoffrey after he went missing under mysterious circumstances.

According to a social media user, Geoffrey complained to friends that he was stressed before going mad.

He was seen loitering in Athi River and taken home to his family.

He is said to have escaped from home, leaving his family in agony.

The family is pleading with anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to contact them.

The incident comes amid rising cases of depression among Kenyan youth.

