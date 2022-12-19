Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 19, 2022 – Police in Kisii County have arrested a middle-aged man who is believed to be the main suspect in a case where a young boy identified as Master Sagini was beaten and his eyes gouged out.

The man identified as Maina Ochogo, baby Junior Sagini’s cousin, is believed to be the main suspect behind the attack.

Police investigators say Maina and his mother Pacifica gouged out Baby Sagini’s eyes to be used as a ritual.

The suspect was Monday expected in court as investigators go on with their work.

More suspects are being sought, police said on Monday, December 19.

By Sunday, Sagini was due for discharge following the doctor’s advice.

Kisii Eye Hospital director Dan Kiage said the boy was responding well to treatment and ready for discharge.

“Unfortunately, he will not see,” he said.

Sagini had been in the company of other children when he broke away, only to be found with his eyes gouged out and writhing in pain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.