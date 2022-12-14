Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – A Nigerian lady has posted screenshots of the first chat she had with the man who is now her husband.

The lady named Ugo shared a tweet on Saturday, December 10, detailing how she was the one who DMed her man first.

Two years after that 4:20 am Whatsapp conversation, Ugo and her man are now officially married to the admiration of netizens

Narrating her love story on Twitter, she wrote ‘’One fine morning in April 2020 just when the COVID-19 lockdown started, I was bored out of mind and then decided to scroll through the contacts of the people on a Twitter WhatsApp group I was, scrolled till I saw this sweet Bobo.

I decided to chat him up. Voila, he replied. I was surprised because I felt it was too early to start a conversation with a stranger. Well, we got talking and spoke for the entire day about any and everything.

We talked non-stop for the days following and this man was already head over heels writing sweet letters almost every day.

I’m just glad I get to do life with my best guy. Moral of the story: Send that text Sis

