Monday, 19 December 2022 – A newborn baby was reportedly found dumped outside an SDA church in Ngong.
Passers-by found the little angel carefully wrapped with a baby shawl and placed under a tree.
While it is an unfortunate incident, Netizens have hailed the unidentified mother for not harming the infant.
“It is better than killing,” a social media user wrote.
“Whoever left must also be congratulated for not harming. Kazi kwenu SDA church, Ngong,” another social media user added.
See the photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
