Monday, 19 December 2022 – A newborn baby was reportedly found dumped outside an SDA church in Ngong.

Passers-by found the little angel carefully wrapped with a baby shawl and placed under a tree.

While it is an unfortunate incident, Netizens have hailed the unidentified mother for not harming the infant.

“It is better than killing,” a social media user wrote.

“Whoever left must also be congratulated for not harming. Kazi kwenu SDA church, Ngong,” another social media user added.

See the photos.

