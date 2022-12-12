Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 12 December 2022 – A little-known lady is the talk of social media after she turned up for her graduation rocking a dress that flaunted her heavy bust.

She proudly posed for a photo wearing her graduation gown and flaunted her certificate but men concentrated on her bust.

They flocked to social media with all manner of lustful comments.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.